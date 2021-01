Bad weather hits Italy

ROME, JAN 5 - A wave of bad weather hit Italy on Tuesday with heavy rain and snow in many parts. Seven regions were under orange alert for storms and snowfalls. At Fiumicino near Rome coastal sea surges and rain caused widespread flooding. Snow caused disruption in Umbria, Tuscany, Friuli and Lombardy, among other regions. Forecasters said the wave of wet and wintry weather would last at least until January 15. There will be some sunny spells, however. (ANSA).