Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

VARESE, JAN 5 - Former nationalist League party leader Roberto Maroni was taken to hospital Sunday after suffering a bad turn and falling in his home and banging his head, sustaining slight injuries. Former Lombardy governor, two-time interior minister, labour minister and deputy premier Maroni, 65, is under observation at Varese hospital, near his home at Lozza. Maroni, who is currently the League candidate for mayor in upcoming elections in Varese, is being assessed to establish what caused the bad turn. The former assistant to League founder Umberto Bossi led the League from 2012 to 2013, before current leader Matteo Salvini changed its name from Northern League and started a drive to turn it into a nationwide nationalist party from a formerly secessionist northern one. Under the stewardship of former interior minister Salvini the League has become Italy's top party. Salvini was deputy premier in a May 2018-August 2019 government with the anti-establishment 5-Satr Movement (M5S), pulling the plug and aiming for elections only to see the M5S surprisingly team up with old foes the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is currently in power amid recent government tensions. (ANSA).