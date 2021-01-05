Martedì 05 Gennaio 2021 | 15:32

ROME
Bad weather hits Italy

VARESE
Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

MILAN

Soccer: Ibra won't be fit for Juve clash

 
CAMPOBASSO
Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'

ALESSANDRIA
Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

ROME

Ready to quit govt, Renzi repeats

 
ROME
New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

ROME
High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME
COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

Calcio
Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

LecceGara di solidarietà
Aradeo, in fila per trovare midollo da trapiantare a papà di due bimbi. Si mobilita anche Emma

PhotoNewsLa visita
Potenza, Bardi visita ospedale da campo: si parte con i vaccini. Le scuole? Riaprono l'11 o a fine mese

BariPresa dalla Polizia
Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e e motp: denunciata una 56enne

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

TarantoL'idea
Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

MateraStalking
Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Covid 19, in Italia verso zona gialla «rafforzata» nei giorni feriali, arancione nel weekend

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi su 4138 test: altri 20 morti. Tasso positività al 15,2%. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Può capitare, immunità piena a seconda dose»

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

MILAN

Soccer: Ibra won't be fit for Juve clash

Sweden great working hard to return from injury says Pioli

MILAN, JAN 5 - Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be fit for AC Milan's clash with Juventus Wednesday, Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Tuesday after the latest test on the giant centre-forward after a recent injury. "He's better and he he's working hard but he won't be part of tomorrow's game," said Pioli. The Rossoneri have a one-point lead over Inter Milan at the top of Serie A. Nine-time straight and defending champs Juve are fifth, 10 points behind Milan. Pioli said 21-year-old Portugal under-21 international Leao was doing well ion place of the 39-year-old Swede. "I see in him a great desire to grow and improve," said the Parma-born former Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina technician. Ibra recently posted a video showing him diving into the snow in his underpants, leading fans to think he was set to return. Pioli said he had told his veteran striker off over the stunt because it had unleashed a storm of fan questions over his facing the Turin giants. (ANSA).

