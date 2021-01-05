Soccer: Ibra won't be fit for Juve clash

MILAN, JAN 5 - Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be fit for AC Milan's clash with Juventus Wednesday, Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Tuesday after the latest test on the giant centre-forward after a recent injury. "He's better and he he's working hard but he won't be part of tomorrow's game," said Pioli. The Rossoneri have a one-point lead over Inter Milan at the top of Serie A. Nine-time straight and defending champs Juve are fifth, 10 points behind Milan. Pioli said 21-year-old Portugal under-21 international Leao was doing well ion place of the 39-year-old Swede. "I see in him a great desire to grow and improve," said the Parma-born former Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina technician. Ibra recently posted a video showing him diving into the snow in his underpants, leading fans to think he was set to return. Pioli said he had told his veteran striker off over the stunt because it had unleashed a storm of fan questions over his facing the Turin giants. (ANSA).