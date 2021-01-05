Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

ALESSANDRIA, JAN 5 - Two Italian teenagers were seriously hurt in a gun battle between the pair of minors near Alessandria in northwestern Italy on Tuesday, local sources said. One of them is in critical condition with a bullet still in his body, hospital sources said. They were both Sinti travellers, police said. The incident took place at Sale, in the open air near their homes. It took place on the ring road close to a Roma and Sinti camp where funfair ride operators often stay. The cause of the gunfight is as yet unknown. (ANSA).