Martedì 05 Gennaio 2021 | 15:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Bad weather hits Italy

Bad weather hits Italy

 
VARESE
Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

Ex-League chief Maroni hospitalised after bad turn

 
MILAN

Soccer: Ibra won't be fit for Juve clash

 
CAMPOBASSO
Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'

Pasta firm sorry for 'Abyssinian rigatoni'

 
ALESSANDRIA
Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

 
ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

 
VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

 
ROME

Ready to quit govt, Renzi repeats

 
ROME
New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

 
ROME
High schools to reopen Jan 11

High schools to reopen Jan 11

 
ROME
COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceGara di solidarietà
Aradeo, in fila per trovare midollo da trapiantare a papà di due bimbi. Si mobilita anche Emma

Aradeo, in fila per trovare midollo da trapiantare a papà di due bimbi. Si mobilita anche Emma

 
PhotoNewsLa visita
Potenza, Bardi visita ospedale da campo: si parte con i vaccini. Le scuole? Riaprono l'11 o a fine mese

Potenza, Bardi visita ospedale da campo: si parte con i vaccini. Le scuole? Riaprono l'11 o a fine mese

 
BariPresa dalla Polizia
Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e e motp: denunciata una 56enne

Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e moto: denunciata una 56enne

 
FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

 
BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

 
TarantoL'idea
Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

 
MateraStalking
Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

 
BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Covid 19, in Italia verso zona gialla «rafforzata» nei giorni feriali, arancione nel weekend

Covid Italia zona rossa fino alla Befana, poi diventa arancione. Il 7 e 8 aperti bar ristoranti

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi su 4138 test: altri 20 morti. Tasso positività al 15,2%. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi (tasso 15,2%) e 20 morti. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Può capitare, immunità piena a seconda dose»

Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Sto bene». Esperto: «Può capitare, immunità dopo seconda dose»

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

ALESSANDRIA

Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

One of pair of Sinti youths in critical condition

Teen gunfight near Alessandria, 2 hurt

ALESSANDRIA, JAN 5 - Two Italian teenagers were seriously hurt in a gun battle between the pair of minors near Alessandria in northwestern Italy on Tuesday, local sources said. One of them is in critical condition with a bullet still in his body, hospital sources said. They were both Sinti travellers, police said. The incident took place at Sale, in the open air near their homes. It took place on the ring road close to a Roma and Sinti camp where funfair ride operators often stay. The cause of the gunfight is as yet unknown. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it