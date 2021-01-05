COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

VATICAN CITY, JAN 5 - Pope Francis will not carry out the traditional baptism of babies on Sunday January 10 due to COVID concerns, the Vatican said Tuesday. "Because of the health situation, as a precautionary measure, this year the traditional baptism of babies by the Holy Father in the Sistine Chapel on the Baptism of the Lord Sunday will not be celebrated," it said. The Catholic feast recalling Jesus's baptism by John the Baptist falls on January 10 this year. But the Vatican said Francis will officiate at the Epiphany Mass on Wednesday. The pope also missed some Christmas events due to COVID concerns. (ANSA).