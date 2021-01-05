Ready to quit govt, Renzi repeats

Martedì 05 Gennaio 2021 | 13:59

ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

ROME

ROME
New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

ROME
High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME
COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

ROME
Stellantis: PSA, FCA shareholders approve merger

ROME
Government set to pass post-holiday restrictions

ROME
COVID: 470,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Tuesday

ROME
Suspects held after Naples delivery rider beaten, robbed

ROME
Soccer: Leaders Milan win again, Inter hit six

PotenzaIl bollettino
Covid Basilicata, altri 60 contagiati su 980 test (6%) e un decesso

BariPresa dalla Polizia
Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e e motp: denunciata una 56enne

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

TarantoL'idea
Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

LecceA Squinzano
Lecce, dopo lite in famiglia dà fuoco ai mobili della casa: arrestato

MateraStalking
Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

'You can keep your posts' if IV input not needed says ex-PM

ROME, JAN 5 - Former premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) party leader Matteo Renzi reiterated Tuesday IV was ready to quit the government in a row over a range of policies. Renzi has repeatedly threatened to pull his ministers from the administration led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), of which he was once leader before breaking away. He has mostly cited disagreements over the government's Recovery Plan to spend Italy's 209 billion euros of the European Union's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. On Tuesday Renzi dismissed as "chat" speculation that the row could be resolved with a reshuffle. "We are the only ones ready to quit our posts," said Renzi, who has two IV ministers. "If our ideas are not needed, you can keep your posts" Renzi this time cited a wider range of differences, over "health spending, high-speed trains, vaccines, education, culture and jobs". He said that IV had a "political problem, not a personal one" with Premier Giuseppe Conte. The Italian media has speculated that, aside from a reshuffle, there may be a government crisis that could lead to Conte being reappointed to head a new government. Failing that, there may be a snap general election. The centre-right opposition, led by nationalist League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini, says it is ready for an election, which it has called for citing continued government infighting. (ANSA).

