ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

ROME

ROME
New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

ROME
High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME
COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

ROME
Stellantis: PSA, FCA shareholders approve merger

ROME
Government set to pass post-holiday restrictions

ROME
COVID: 470,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Tuesday

ROME
Suspects held after Naples delivery rider beaten, robbed

ROME
Soccer: Leaders Milan win again, Inter hit six

Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

PotenzaIl bollettino
Covid Basilicata, altri 60 contagiati su 980 test (6%) e un decesso

BariPresa dalla Polizia
Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e e motp: denunciata una 56enne

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

TarantoL'idea
Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

LecceA Squinzano
Lecce, dopo lite in famiglia dà fuoco ai mobili della casa: arrestato

MateraStalking
Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Covid 19, in Italia verso zona gialla «rafforzata» nei giorni feriali, arancione nel weekend

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi su 4138 test: altri 20 morti. Tasso positività al 15,2%. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Mudù, ovvero i Pooh della risata. E Uccio De Santis ora pensa al film

Covid Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Può capitare, immunità piena a seconda dose»

ROME

New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

Better results than Moderna, Pfizer; vaccine independence-Arcuri

ROME, JAN 5 - The new COVID vaccine being developed by Rome biotech company ReiThera is safe, a Spallanzani infectious disease hospital official said on Tuesday. Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director at Italy's premier infectious disease hospital, was speaking at the presentation of the results of Phase One of testing of the GRAd-CoV2 vaccine made by ReiThera, which is based at Castel Romano on the outskirts of the Italian capital. Ippolito said "we enrolled 100 people and 45 were vaccinated with different doses and all arrived at the end for the safety assessment: the vaccine did not have any serious adverse effect in the first 28 days from the vaccination, a better result compared to Moderna and Pfizer which had undesired effects. "The peak of production of antibodies remains constant at four weeks and the vaccine is single dose". The new vaccine developed anti-bodies in 92.5% of those tested, Ippolito added. ReiThera President Antonella Folgore said the company was aiming to produce 100 million doses of vaccine per year. He said the vaccine was stable at a temperature of between two and eight degrees Celsius. Italy's COVID commissioner, Domenico Arcuri, said that "with ReiThera Italy is aiming for vaccine independence". (ANSA).

