ROME
Almost 180,000 COVID jabs given in Italy so far

VATICAN CITY
COVID: Pope won't carry out baptisms Jan 10

ROME

ROME
New ReiThera vaccine safe, response peak at 4 wks

ROME
High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME
COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

ROME
Stellantis: PSA, FCA shareholders approve merger

ROME
Government set to pass post-holiday restrictions

ROME
COVID: 470,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Tuesday

ROME
Suspects held after Naples delivery rider beaten, robbed

ROME
Soccer: Leaders Milan win again, Inter hit six

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl bollettino
Covid Basilicata, altri 60 contagiati su 980 test (6%) e un decesso

BariPresa dalla Polizia
Bari, truffe su compravendite auto e e motp: denunciata una 56enne

FoggiaOperazione della Polizia
Cerignola, padre e figlio in manette: avevano 35 bombe carte in negozio e in casa

BatLa delibera
Trani, Comune parte civile in processo contro il sindaco: coinvolto l'ex patron del Bari, Giancaspro

TarantoL'idea
Taranto, ecco che arriva la Speleobefana nel reparto di Pediatria

LecceA Squinzano
Lecce, dopo lite in famiglia dà fuoco ai mobili della casa: arrestato

MateraStalking
Matera, tenta di sfondare la porta di casa dell'ex moglie: arrestato

BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Italy to switch back from red to yellow, but orange on Jan 9-10

High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME, JAN 5 - Italy's high schools will reopen on January 11 after being closed for COVID-19, the cabinet decided Monday night. This is four days later than originally planned, due to renewed COVID concerns. The decision was the result of overnight mediation at the cabinet meeting. Half of Italy's high-school students will return to class while half will continue to study from home. But in three regions, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche, there will still be 100% distance learning until January 31. The cabinet also decided a return to a three-tier system of colour-coded zones from Thursday, the day after the Epiphany holiday, after Italy spent most of the holidays as a red zone with non-essential travel banned and most shops and all restaurants closed. Under the new rules, in force from January 7 to 15, a reinforced yellow zone will be in force in the whole of the country for most of that period, with travel between regions still banned. Restrictions will again be heightened on the weekend of January 9-10 as the country goes into an orange zone. Monday saw 10,800 new COVID cases and 348 new victims. The COVID positivity rate was unchanged at 13.8%. (ANSA).

