High schools to reopen Jan 11

ROME, JAN 5 - Italy's high schools will reopen on January 11 after being closed for COVID-19, the cabinet decided Monday night. This is four days later than originally planned, due to renewed COVID concerns. The decision was the result of overnight mediation at the cabinet meeting. Half of Italy's high-school students will return to class while half will continue to study from home. But in three regions, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche, there will still be 100% distance learning until January 31. The cabinet also decided a return to a three-tier system of colour-coded zones from Thursday, the day after the Epiphany holiday, after Italy spent most of the holidays as a red zone with non-essential travel banned and most shops and all restaurants closed. Under the new rules, in force from January 7 to 15, a reinforced yellow zone will be in force in the whole of the country for most of that period, with travel between regions still banned. Restrictions will again be heightened on the weekend of January 9-10 as the country goes into an orange zone. Monday saw 10,800 new COVID cases and 348 new victims. The COVID positivity rate was unchanged at 13.8%. (ANSA).