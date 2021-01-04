COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths

ROME, JAN 4 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 10,800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It said that 348 coronavirus sufferers had died here in that time. The ministry said 77,993 swabs were taken nationwide and the ratio of positive cases with respect to the overall number of tests was steady at 13.8%. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 75,680. The total number of registered cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 2,166,244. (ANSA).