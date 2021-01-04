Stellantis: PSA, FCA shareholders approve merger

COVID-19: 10,800 new cases in 24 hours, 348 deaths
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti
Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza
Coronavirus, in Puglia 950 nuovi casi su 7591 test (12,5%). Altri 25 decessi. Circa 3mila vaccinati. 6mila casi sospetti n 21 giorni
ROME
04 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 4 - The shareholders of Peugeot S.A and of Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) on Monday backed the merger of the French carmaker and the Italian-American group. The merger to create a new group called Stellantis was approved with over 99% of the votes in favour by the general meetings of both companies. (ANSA).
