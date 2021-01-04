Lunedì 04 Gennaio 2021 | 16:22

ROME

COVID: 470,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Tuesday

Over 100,000 people vaccinated in Italy so far

COVID: 470,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Tuesday

ROME, JAN 4 - A batch of 470,000 doses of the Pfizer Biontech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in Italy on Tuesday, sources said on Monday. It is Italy's second batch of the vaccine. Over 100,000 people have been vaccinated with it here so far. Italy has the right to 3.4 million doses of the vaccine for the initial phase of the immunization campaign. The vaccine doses will be delivered directly to the 294 centres the regional governments have assigned the job of handling them. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), meanwhile, may approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The EMA had not been expected to make a decision on the Moderna vaccine until Wednesday. (ANSA).

