Suspects held after Naples delivery rider beaten, robbed

ROME, JAN 4 - Several people have been detained, including a number of minors, in relation to the attack and robbery of a food-delivery rider in Naples that caused widespread dismay. The 50-year-old rider, Gianni Lanciano, was attacked while he was working and his scooter was stolen. A spontaneous campaign to raise money to buy Lanciano a new scooter developed after a regional councillor, Francesco Emilio Borrelli of the Europa Verde group, posted a video of the attack via social media. Police have since tracked down the stolen scooter. Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris said the attack was "shameful". Lanciano said he was angry but also that he felt sorry for his attackers, "They are kids," he said. He also said he was moved by the solidarity shown towards him. (ANSA).