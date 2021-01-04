Soccer: Leaders Milan win again, Inter hit six

ROME, JAN 4 - AC Milan maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday, winning 2-0 at Benevento thanks to goals by Frank Kessie and Rafael Leao. Second-placed Inter beat Crotine 6-2, with Lautaro Martinez scoring a hat-trick. AS Roma maintained third place with a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria. They are seven points behind Milan with 30 points from 15 games. Fourth-placed Napoli thumped Cagliari 4-1 away. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double to help champions Juventus beat Udinese 4-1 at home. The Turin giants are fifth with 27 points. (ANSA).