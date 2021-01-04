PSA shareholders approve merger with FCA

Soccer: Leaders Milan win again, Inter hit six
04 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 4 - Peugeot S.A's shareholders backed the French carmaker's merger with Italian-American group Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles (FCA) during a general meeting on Monday. The merger to create a new group called Stellantis was approved with 99.85% of the votes in favour. The voting was done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).
