Uncertainty hangs over Conte govt

ROME, JAN 4 - The future of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government remained uncertain on Monday with ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party threatening to withdraw its support for the administration. There has been friction between Conte and Renzi for weeks over the government's plan on how to use the 208 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans that Italy will get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi has repeatedly blasted the government's Recovery Plan, saying it lacks ambition. Conte will probably have to decide within the next 48 hours whether to open a formal crisis of government. Among the possible scenarios is the formation of a new government featuring the two biggest parties in the current ruling coalition, the 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), a cabinet reshuffle or early elections. (ANSA).