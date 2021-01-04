Lunedì 04 Gennaio 2021 | 14:16

Govt ponders post-holiday restrictions

ROME, JAN 4 - Senior members of Premier Giuseppe Conte's government are set to hold talks on Monday to discuss the COVID-19-related restrictions that will be in force from Thursday, when the current regime of measures elapses. The whole of Italy has been a 'red zone' for most of the Christmas and New Year holidays, meaning, among other things, that non-essential shops were closed and bars and restaurants could only do take-away services. The nation reverted to being an orange zone on Monday, meaning non-essential shops can open but bars and restaurants remain closed. But it will be red again on Tuesday and on the Epiphany national holiday on Wednesday. The government is said to be looking at restrictions that would be in force from January 7 to 15. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that the whole nation is likely to be a red zone again next weekend. A major question is whether Italy's high schools will reopen as planned on January 7. Up until Christmas high-school pupils were having class via distance learning. The government said that thy would have 50% of their lessons at school and 50% via distance learning after the holidays. But the high levels of COVID-19 contagion have led to some experts and teachers to say the return to school for high-school student should be postponed. (ANSA).

