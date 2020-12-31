Snow to hit north on New Year's Day
ROME
31 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 31 - Snow will hit the north of Italy on New Years Day, Italy's met office said Thursday. Heavy rain is also forecast in Lombardy. There is an orange alert for snow in Liguria and the Emilia-Romagna Appenines. There is also an orange alert for avalanche risk in Friuli. An intense-rain alert is also in force in central and northern Sardinia. Motorway company Autostrade has deployed teams to salt highways across the north. (ANSA).
