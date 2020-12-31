Covid: 23,477 new cases in 24 hrs, 555 victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 1.470 positivi su 11mila test (13,2%): altri 23 morti. Seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima
ROME
31 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 31 - There have been 23,477 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 555 new victims, the health ministry said Thursday. This compared with 16,202 more cases and 575 new victims Wednesday. Some 186,004 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has risen back to 12.6% from 9.6% Wednesday, the ministry said. The positivity rate Tuesday was 8.7%, down from 12.5% Monday and 14.4% Sunday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su