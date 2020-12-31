COVID: 14,334 Italians vaccinated so far

Covid: 23,477 new cases in 24 hrs, 555 victims
Covid Puglia, 1.470 positivi su 11mila test (13,2%): altri 23 morti. Seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima
ROME
31 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 31 - Some 14,334 Italians have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 13:34 on December 31, national drugs agency AIFA said Thursday. They include 7,813 women and 6,521 men, AIFA said. The first person was vaccinated in Italy on December 27, a female nurse. Priority is being given to frontline workers and care home residents. (ANSA).
