Murder probe after woman's body found in container

BUSTO ARSIZIO
31 Dicembre 2020
BUSTO ARSIZIO, DEC 31 - Prosecutors in this northern city have opened a murder probe after the body of a foreign woman was found in a container at a building site here on December 13, judicial sources said Thursday. For the moment, the probe is against person or persons unknown. Police said the woman was part of a homeless community where alcohol and drug problems were rife. The results of an autopsy are expected soon. (ANSA).
