Worst year for tourism since 1969

ROME, DEC 31 - 2020 was the worst year for tourism in Italy since 1969, Assoturismo and Confesercenti said Thursday. The COVID crisis wiped out over 240 million tourist presences, a drop of 55%, they said. The hospitality industry was hit hard, losing some 50 billion euros in lost consuming spending. Festive lockdowns have seen 3.5 million Italian and foreign tourists lost, the report said. Over the last 12 months, it said, some 83.6 million overnight stays by Italian tourists have been lost, and 157.1 million by foreign tourists. Tourist arrivals have fallen 61.8% to 50.2 million. (ANSA).