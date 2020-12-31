All Italy in yellow zone from Jan 7 - Zampa

ROME, DEC 31 - Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said Thursday she believed that the whole of Italy would return to a low COVID risk yellow zone on January 7, from the current festive red zone. "I don't know exactly the data from all the regions but since things are going better I really think this will be so," said Zampa to Affaritaliani.it. But she added: "we cannot rule out new red zones, it will depend on the progress of data". On January 7, she said, Italy will return to a three-colour, three-tier system, yellow, orange and red, but almost all the country would hopefully be yellow. (ANSA).