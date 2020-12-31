Man arrested for raping ex

CAGLIARI, DEC 31 - A 38-year-old Senegalese man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping his Italian ex-girlfriend in the hinterland of Cagliari on Wednesday. The man persuaded his 36-year-old ex, with whom he had had two children, to come to his home to "clear things up" over her new boyfriend, police said, and then allegedly raped her. During the alleged sexual assault, the woman, who suffers from respiratory difficulties, had a "physical crisis", police said. The man called emergency services who took the woman to hospital where she reported the alleged rape before being discharged Wednesday night. She is from Cagliari, police said. The man is now in prison at Uta. (ANSA).