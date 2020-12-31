Boy, 16, loses finger to firecracker near Bari

BARI, DEC 31 - A 16-year-old boy lost a finger to a firecracker at Altamura near Bari on Thursday. Carabinieri warned against the "dangerousness of illegal fireworks, whose incautious handling can bring extremely serious consequences". The latest police operations around Bari led to the seizure of over 20 kg of illegal fireworks. Two men, one 38 and the other 31, with criminal records, were arrested at Polignano Wednesday night after police found hidden in their garages some 113 firecrackers, 128 rockets and 113 bangers. A 46-year-old tobacconist was arrested at Conversano after police found 17 bangers inside his shop. (ANSA).