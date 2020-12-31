Giovedì 31 Dicembre 2020 | 15:27

MILAN
Europe bourses end year down

ROME
We'll be ready for school reopening Jan 7 - De Micheli

ROME
All Italy in yellow zone from Jan 7 - Zampa

ROME
Rome slams Egypt's clearing of 'Regeni murder spies'

CAGLIARI
Man arrested for raping ex

BARI
Boy, 16, loses finger to firecracker near Bari

GENOA
'COVID Bomb' among illegal fireworks seized

BRESCIA
Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

ROME
Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

ROME
Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

VATICAN CITY
Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, su 1354 tamponi 155 positivi: un morto

BatL'iniziativa
La «ripartenza» della Gazzetta: l'editore Ladisa in visita nella Bat

FoggiaIl simbolo
Dott.ssa si vaccina a Foggia e dedica il suo gesto a tutti i colleghi

BariL'incidente
Botti illegali nel Barese, gli esplode un petardo in mano: 16enne perde un dito

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, beccato con 20 kg di bombe carta: arrestato 36enne

BrindisiIl caso
Attimi di paura a Oria, rapina in un supermarket pieno di clienti: il video

MateraFurto
Matera, ruba bicicletta elettrica: arrestato sorvegliato speciale

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, parte oggi per la prima volta il flusso di gas in Grecia e a Melendugno

Covid 19, baresi «furbetti»: cenone di Capodanno a Rosamarina per sfuggire alle regole

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Covid, variante inglese, focolaio sospetto in Salento: in 10 contagiati dopo rientro giovane

Covid in Puglia, 1.470 positivi su oltre 11mila test (tasso al 13,2%): altri 23 decessi. Istat, seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

GENOA

Bangers with outrageous names a fixture of New Year's Eve mayhem

'COVID Bomb' among illegal fireworks seized

GENOA, DEC 31 - A powerful 'COVID Bomb' firecracker was among a haul of 300 kg of illegal fireworks Savona police seized ahead of New Year's Eve when Italy goes firework mad - despite a ban this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Other huge bangers seized included the Cobra 7, the Rambo 1, the Uranus 2020, and other fireworks with similarly powerful names. Last New Year's Eve was deadly again in Italy for the first time in six years. One man was killed and 204 people injured by fireworks, slightly down from the 216 hurt the previous year. The mayhem took place despite widespread seizures of the most powerful illegal fireworks, and firework bans across Italy. Some 51 people were arrested for possessing or selling illegal fireworks, compared to 45 the previous year.Some 277 people were cited, up from 197. Some 70 tonnes of illegal fireworks were seized across Italy - and this year looks like bringing a similar haul. Every year Italian police launch campaigns aimed at easing Italy's customary New Year mayhem. Last year an alert went out about the 'quota 100' high-explosive firework, named after a government pension reform. The outrageous names of the most powerful fireworks are targeted at youthful noise-lovers. In one recent year the biggest banger was the Kamikaze, or suicide-bomber. The year before that, the fastest seller on the backstreet firework market was the Bin Laden Bomb. This year, police have again confiscated stockrooms of potentially deadly devices, especially in and around Naples, the city that each year has the grimmest toll of injuries and sometimes deaths. Last New Year's Day hundreds of Italians were nursing burns and injuries and some lost fingers as a result of New Year celebrations with fireworks that went wrong. (ANSA).

