'COVID Bomb' among illegal fireworks seized

GENOA, DEC 31 - A powerful 'COVID Bomb' firecracker was among a haul of 300 kg of illegal fireworks Savona police seized ahead of New Year's Eve when Italy goes firework mad - despite a ban this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Other huge bangers seized included the Cobra 7, the Rambo 1, the Uranus 2020, and other fireworks with similarly powerful names. Last New Year's Eve was deadly again in Italy for the first time in six years. One man was killed and 204 people injured by fireworks, slightly down from the 216 hurt the previous year. The mayhem took place despite widespread seizures of the most powerful illegal fireworks, and firework bans across Italy. Some 51 people were arrested for possessing or selling illegal fireworks, compared to 45 the previous year.Some 277 people were cited, up from 197. Some 70 tonnes of illegal fireworks were seized across Italy - and this year looks like bringing a similar haul. Every year Italian police launch campaigns aimed at easing Italy's customary New Year mayhem. Last year an alert went out about the 'quota 100' high-explosive firework, named after a government pension reform. The outrageous names of the most powerful fireworks are targeted at youthful noise-lovers. In one recent year the biggest banger was the Kamikaze, or suicide-bomber. The year before that, the fastest seller on the backstreet firework market was the Bin Laden Bomb. This year, police have again confiscated stockrooms of potentially deadly devices, especially in and around Naples, the city that each year has the grimmest toll of injuries and sometimes deaths. Last New Year's Day hundreds of Italians were nursing burns and injuries and some lost fingers as a result of New Year celebrations with fireworks that went wrong. (ANSA).