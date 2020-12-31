Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

BRESCIA, DEC 31 - An Italian judge shelved a case against a man show punched his wife in the face so violently she had to be taken to hospital. The woman reported him but the preliminary investigations judge in Brescia north of Milan said the matter was "of modest entity" and let the 46-year-old man off, the Bresciaoggia local daily reported Thursday. This was despite the woman telling the judge she had suffered other episodes of violence in the past. The prosecutor in the case also recommended that the case be dropped. The woman appealed against the prosecutor's decision but the judge was unmoved. The judge wrote in his sentence "even adopting a reading of the case that is most unfavourable to the man under investigation it is an aggression to the wellbeing of (domestic) life that is to be defined as modest". Domestic abuse and femicide have risen during the COVID lockdowns, according to the latest figures. (ANSA).