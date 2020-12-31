Giovedì 31 Dicembre 2020 | 15:27

MILAN
Europe bourses end year down

ROME
We'll be ready for school reopening Jan 7 - De Micheli

ROME
All Italy in yellow zone from Jan 7 - Zampa

ROME
Rome slams Egypt's clearing of 'Regeni murder spies'

CAGLIARI
Man arrested for raping ex

BARI
Boy, 16, loses finger to firecracker near Bari

GENOA
'COVID Bomb' among illegal fireworks seized

BRESCIA
Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

ROME
Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

ROME
Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

VATICAN CITY
Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, su 1354 tamponi 155 positivi: un morto

BatL'iniziativa
La «ripartenza» della Gazzetta: l'editore Ladisa in visita nella Bat

FoggiaIl simbolo
Dott.ssa si vaccina a Foggia e dedica il suo gesto a tutti i colleghi

BariL'incidente
Botti illegali nel Barese, gli esplode un petardo in mano: 16enne perde un dito

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, beccato con 20 kg di bombe carta: arrestato 36enne

BrindisiIl caso
Attimi di paura a Oria, rapina in un supermarket pieno di clienti: il video

MateraFurto
Matera, ruba bicicletta elettrica: arrestato sorvegliato speciale

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, parte oggi per la prima volta il flusso di gas in Grecia e a Melendugno

BRESCIA

Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

Episode 'of modest entity', woman reported history of violence

BRESCIA, DEC 31 - An Italian judge shelved a case against a man show punched his wife in the face so violently she had to be taken to hospital. The woman reported him but the preliminary investigations judge in Brescia north of Milan said the matter was "of modest entity" and let the 46-year-old man off, the Bresciaoggia local daily reported Thursday. This was despite the woman telling the judge she had suffered other episodes of violence in the past. The prosecutor in the case also recommended that the case be dropped. The woman appealed against the prosecutor's decision but the judge was unmoved. The judge wrote in his sentence "even adopting a reading of the case that is most unfavourable to the man under investigation it is an aggression to the wellbeing of (domestic) life that is to be defined as modest". Domestic abuse and femicide have risen during the COVID lockdowns, according to the latest figures. (ANSA).

