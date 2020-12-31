Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

ROME, DEC 31 - Italy is set to mark the New Year in 'red zone' lockdown with a curfew from 10 pm to 7 am and New Year's Eve parties banned. Almost one in two Italians, 47%, is prepared to report people breaking lockdown bans on gatherings, farm group Coldiretti reported. Police are set to crack down on gatherings and travel outside home towns, and social media groups have been set up to make sure parties do not take place. Retail group Confcommercio said there has been a boom in food sales, especially fish and premium wines and bubbly. Average spending on home dinners on New Year's Eve is hovering around 65 euros. Italy's regions have asked the government to put off the reopening of skiing facilities from January 7 to 18. (ANSA).