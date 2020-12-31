Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

ROME, DEC 31 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi has repeated a threat to exit the ruling alliance unless the government changes its Recovery Plan tapping into the EU's Recovery Fund. Former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Renzi told business daily Il Sole 24 Ore that he was ready to join the opposition if the European funds were spent badly. Italy is set to get the biggest single chunk of the Recovery Fund, 209 billion euros, if its projects are approved. Renzi has objected to the setting up of a task force to implement the Recovery Plan, saying it delegitimises ministries and parliament. "Italy has an incredible pile of money to spend, and I just want to understand how we're going to spend it," Renzi told Il Sole. "I will not be an accomplice to the worst squandering of public money. "I'm in favour of spending it all and spending it well. "But if someone wants to spend it badly they can do so without us". (ANSA).