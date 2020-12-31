COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

ROME, DEC 31 - Italy's COVID curve is dropping, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. However, the rate at which it is doing s has slowed somewhat lately, said Silvio Brusaferro in his analysis of the latest monitoring of Italian regions. The critical R rate of transmission is still below the key threshold of 1 but it is slightly up, he said. Three regions - Liguria, Calabria and Veneto - have an R rate above 1 and others are on the verge of going over that mark, said Brusaferro. "The U-turn in the R rate is continuing and we must be careful about respecting the measures taken," he said and Italy marked the New Year in 'red zone' lockdown. "The overall incidence is falling but we will have to make a new assessment in mid-January," he said. A significant number of regions are still facing healthcare system overload, the ISS chief said. Commenting on the same data, Higher Health Council (CSS) President Franco Locatelli said "the sacrifices have borne fruit and the curve is under control". He said it was "ungenerous" to say that Italy was behind with its vaccine rollout. Locatelli said that in all, 62 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to arrive in Italy. Italy has so far vaccinated about 10,000 people, starting with frontline workers and care home residents. Locatelli said "the wish for 2021 is to liberate ourselves from this pandemic". (ANSA).