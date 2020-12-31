Giovedì 31 Dicembre 2020 | 13:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BRESCIA
Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

 
ROME
Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

 
ROME
Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

 
ROME
COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

 
FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

3 bodies found in house near Florence

 
NAPLES
Small businessman hangs self near Naples

Small businessman hangs self near Naples

 
FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

3 bodies found in house near Florence

 
ROME
COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

 
ROME
Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

 
MILAN
Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariI controlli
Veglioni di Capodanno clandestini: è caccia anche sui social. La decisione del questore di Bari

Veglioni di Capodanno clandestini: è caccia anche sui social. La decisione del questore di Bari

 
PhotoNewsLa gallery
La Basilicata in 20 scatti, l'omaggio per ricordare il 2020 + 1

La Basilicata in 20 scatti, l'omaggio per ricordare il 2020 + 1

 
BrindisiIl caso
Attimi di paura a Oria, rapina in un supermarket pieno di clienti: il video

Attimi di paura a Oria, rapina in un supermarket pieno di clienti: il video

 
BariL'evento
Capitale della cultura 2022, Bari e Taranto lanciano la sfida finale

Capitale della cultura 2022, Bari e Taranto lanciano la sfida finale

 
BatAll'ospedale Bonomo
Andria, espianto multiorgano: 50enne di Barletta ha donato cuore, fegato, reni e cornee

Andria, espianto multiorgano: 50enne di Barletta ha donato cuore, fegato, reni e cornee

 
MateraFurto
Matera, ruba bicicletta elettrica: arrestato sorvegliato speciale

Matera, ruba bicicletta elettrica: arrestato sorvegliato speciale

 
FoggiaL'operazione della Gdf
Orta Nova, in casa cocaina e disturbatori di frequenze: arrestato 49enne

Orta Nova, in casa cocaina e disturbatori di frequenze: arrestato 49enne

 
LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, parte oggi per la prima volta il flusso di gas in Grecia e a Melendugno

Tap, parte oggi per la prima volta il flusso di gas in Grecia e a Melendugno

 

i più letti

Covid 19, baresi «furbetti»: cenone di Capodanno a Rosamarina per sfuggire alle regole

Baresi «furbetti»: cenone di Capodanno a Rosamarina per sfuggire alle regole

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Covid, variante inglese, focolaio sospetto in Salento: in 10 contagiati dopo rientro giovane

Variante inglese Covid, focolaio sospetto in Salento: 10 contagi dopo un rientro da Londra

Covid in Puglia, 1.470 positivi su oltre 11mila test (tasso al 13,2%): altri 23 decessi. Istat, seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima

Covid Puglia, 1.470 positivi su 11mila test (13,2%): altri 23 morti. Seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

ROME

COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

But situation must be assessed in mid-Jan says Brusaferro

COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

ROME, DEC 31 - Italy's COVID curve is dropping, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. However, the rate at which it is doing s has slowed somewhat lately, said Silvio Brusaferro in his analysis of the latest monitoring of Italian regions. The critical R rate of transmission is still below the key threshold of 1 but it is slightly up, he said. Three regions - Liguria, Calabria and Veneto - have an R rate above 1 and others are on the verge of going over that mark, said Brusaferro. "The U-turn in the R rate is continuing and we must be careful about respecting the measures taken," he said and Italy marked the New Year in 'red zone' lockdown. "The overall incidence is falling but we will have to make a new assessment in mid-January," he said. A significant number of regions are still facing healthcare system overload, the ISS chief said. Commenting on the same data, Higher Health Council (CSS) President Franco Locatelli said "the sacrifices have borne fruit and the curve is under control". He said it was "ungenerous" to say that Italy was behind with its vaccine rollout. Locatelli said that in all, 62 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to arrive in Italy. Italy has so far vaccinated about 10,000 people, starting with frontline workers and care home residents. Locatelli said "the wish for 2021 is to liberate ourselves from this pandemic". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it