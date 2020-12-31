Giovedì 31 Dicembre 2020 | 13:05

BRESCIA
Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face

ROME
Renzi repeats threat to exit govt

ROME
Italy set for New Year in 'red zone' lockdown

VATICAN CITY
Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

ROME
COVID curve dropping says ISS chief

FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

NAPLES
Small businessman hangs self near Naples

FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

ROME
COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

ROME
Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

MILAN
Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

BariI controlli
Veglioni di Capodanno clandestini: è caccia anche sui social. La decisione del questore di Bari

PhotoNewsLa gallery
La Basilicata in 20 scatti, l'omaggio per ricordare il 2020 + 1

BrindisiIl caso
Attimi di paura a Oria, rapina in un supermarket pieno di clienti: il video

BariL'evento
Capitale della cultura 2022, Bari e Taranto lanciano la sfida finale

BatAll'ospedale Bonomo
Andria, espianto multiorgano: 50enne di Barletta ha donato cuore, fegato, reni e cornee

MateraFurto
Matera, ruba bicicletta elettrica: arrestato sorvegliato speciale

FoggiaL'operazione della Gdf
Orta Nova, in casa cocaina e disturbatori di frequenze: arrestato 49enne

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, parte oggi per la prima volta il flusso di gas in Grecia e a Melendugno

Covid 19, baresi «furbetti»: cenone di Capodanno a Rosamarina per sfuggire alle regole

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Covid, variante inglese, focolaio sospetto in Salento: in 10 contagiati dopo rientro giovane

Covid in Puglia, 1.470 positivi su oltre 11mila test (tasso al 13,2%): altri 23 decessi. Istat, seconda ondata 20 volte superiore alla prima

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

VATICAN CITY

But will recite Angelus on New Year's Day

VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 - Pope Francis will miss his traditional New Year's Eve Te Deum ceremony and the New Year's Day Mass due to a painful bout of sciatica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Thursday. But he will recite the New Year's Day Angelus as scheduled, Bruni said. The Te Deum and First Vespers rites will be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the cardinals college. The New Year's Day Mass will be led by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. (ANSA).

