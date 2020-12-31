Pope to skip Te Deum, New Year Mass due to sciatica

Judge shelves case agst man who punched wife in face
VATICAN CITY
31 Dicembre 2020
VATICAN CITY, DEC 31 - Pope Francis will miss his traditional New Year's Eve Te Deum ceremony and the New Year's Day Mass due to a painful bout of sciatica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Thursday. But he will recite the New Year's Day Angelus as scheduled, Bruni said. The Te Deum and First Vespers rites will be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the cardinals college. The New Year's Day Mass will be led by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. (ANSA).
