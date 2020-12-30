Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 19:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

3 bodies found in house near Florence

 
NAPLES
Small businessman hangs self near Naples

Small businessman hangs self near Naples

 
FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

3 bodies found in house near Florence

 
ROME
COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

 
ROME
Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

 
MILAN
Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

 
ROME
EU should buy vaccines for Balkans says Di Maio in Kosovo

EU should buy vaccines for Balkans says Di Maio in Kosovo

 
LIVORNO
4 arrested for raping woman, posting snap

4 arrested for raping woman, posting snap

 
VATICAN CITY
Gratitude makes the world better says pope

Gratitude makes the world better says pope

 
MILAN
Milan bourse worth 607 bn, 37% of GDP

Milan bourse worth 607 bn, 37% of GDP

 
ROME
COVID measures to stay thru 2021 despite vaccine -Ricciardi

COVID measures to stay thru 2021 despite vaccine -Ricciardi

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl video
Taranto, buon compleanno teatro Fusco: da Diodato a Cammariere gli auguri degli artisti

Taranto, buon compleanno teatro Fusco: da Diodato a Cammariere gli auguri degli artisti

 
BariIl caso
Bari, beccati senza mascherine tutti vicini a giocare a carte in un circolo: 12 sanzioni

Bari, beccati senza mascherine (tutti vicini) a giocare a carte in un circolo: 12 sanzioni

 
LecceLa deflagrazione
Campi Salentina, esplode bombola del gas in casa: gravemente ustionata una persona

Campi Salentina, esplode bombola del gas in casa: gravemente ustionata una persona

 
Batla ripresa
BAT, riapertura scuole in sicurezza dal 7 gennaio: trasporti potenziati con 30 mezzi (quasi 60 corse)

BAT, riapertura scuole in sicurezza dal 7 gennaio: trasporti potenziati con 30 mezzi (quasi 60 corse)

 
Covid news h 24Il virus
Vaccini anti Covid, a Matera le prime dosi saranno somministrate il 2 gennaio

Vaccini anti Covid, a Matera le prime dosi saranno somministrate il 2 gennaio

 
Homebilancio
Istat, in Puglia seconda ondata Covid 20 volte superiore alla prima

Istat, in Puglia seconda ondata Covid 20 volte superiore alla prima. In Basilicata novembre è il mese con più casi

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Covid Puglia, 749 positivi su 9.668 test (tasso al 7,7%): 34 i morti. Focolaio in Rsa a Gioia e Putignano

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

FLORENCE

3 bodies found in house near Florence

Mother died of cancer, son and daughter took own lives

3 bodies found in house near Florence

FLORENCE, DEC 30 - Three corpses, an elderly mother and her two middle-aged children, a man and a woman, were found in an advanced state of decomposition in a house near Florence on Wednesday. Police said the woman had died of cancer while the son and her sister committed suicide by overdosing on medicine and stabbing themselves - though it is possible that the brother killed his sister before taking his own life. The deaths date to about a month and a half ago. The discovery was made at Figline Valdarno. Cause of death is as yet unknown. The discovery was made by firefighters who were called in to open the house door. Autopsies have been ordered. The trio were said to have been a 77-year-old mother and her two children aged 51 and 46, who had come back from Venezuela a couple of years ago. They were named as Luigia Teresa Etteri, 77; Massimo Giovannella Del Bianco, 51; and Francesca Giovannella Del Bianco, 46. Police have seized a knife that may have been used by the children. The three had not been seen for many days, and the door was locked from the inside. A neighbour called police after detecting a bad smell coming out of the flat. They were said to be reserved and polite in their conversations while walking along the main road in the town. Residents said they spoke Italian with a northern accent. The woman had confided in neighbours that her husband had died some time ago. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it