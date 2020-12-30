Small businessman hangs self near Naples

NAPLES, DEC 30 - A 59-year-old small businessman hanged himself in his shoemaking workshop at Aversa near Naples on Wednesday after telling his family and friends he was "anguished" about a lack of orders, local media reported. Order had dwindled to nothing due to the COVID crisis, they said. The man's small factory made shoes for third parties, while ha had recently opened a shop in Aversa, which is 15 km north of Naples. His business had been started by his grandfather and was enlarged by his father, before the man took on more business. His body was found by his son. (ANSA).