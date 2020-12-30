COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims
ROME
30 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 30 - Some 16,202 more COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 575 new victims, the health ministry said Wednesday. This compared with 11,212 new COVID-19 cases and 659 new victims Tuesday. There have been 169,045 new swabs in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate rising by 0.9% to 9.6%. The positivity rate Tuesday was 8.7%, down from 12.5% Monday and 14.4% Sunday. (ANSA).
