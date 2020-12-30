Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 17:58

ROME
COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

ROME
Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

MILAN
Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

ROME
EU should buy vaccines for Balkans says Di Maio in Kosovo

LIVORNO
4 arrested for raping woman, posting snap

VATICAN CITY
Gratitude makes the world better says pope

MILAN
Milan bourse worth 607 bn, 37% of GDP

ROME
COVID measures to stay thru 2021 despite vaccine -Ricciardi

TRENTO
Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (12)

TURIN
Egyptian Museum visitors down 70%, boom in virtual content

CAIRO
Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

LecceLa deflagrazione
Campi Salentina, esplode bombola del gas in casa: gravemente ustionata una persona

GdM.TVil video
Ecco la bellezza di San Rocco, l'opera di Tintoretto nella Pinacoteca Metropolitana di Bari

Tarantoindagini concluse
Massafra, blogger accusato di tentata estorsione: aveva chiesto soldi per non pubblicare post sui social

Batla ripresa
BAT, riapertura scuole in sicurezza dal 7 gennaio: trasporti potenziati con 30 mezzi (quasi 60 corse)

Covid news h 24Il virus
Vaccini anti Covid, a Matera le prime dosi saranno somministrate il 2 gennaio

Homebilancio
Istat, in Puglia seconda ondata Covid 20 volte superiore alla prima

Istat, in Puglia seconda ondata Covid 20 volte superiore alla prima

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

ROME

COVID: 16,202 new cases in 24 hrs, 575 more victims

Cases up from 11,212 Tue, deaths down from 659, positivity up

ROME, DEC 30 - Some 16,202 more COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 575 new victims, the health ministry said Wednesday. This compared with 11,212 new COVID-19 cases and 659 new victims Tuesday. There have been 169,045 new swabs in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate rising by 0.9% to 9.6%. The positivity rate Tuesday was 8.7%, down from 12.5% Monday and 14.4% Sunday. (ANSA).

