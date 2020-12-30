Probe opened into hack attacks on Italian vaccine packager

ROME, DEC 30 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into suspected hacker attacks on a firm south of the Italian capital that will put the new Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine into phials for distribution. The attacks on the computer systems of biomedical company IRBM at Pomezia have taken place over the last few weeks. Postal police are carrying out checks into the systems. Britain on Wednesday approved the Oxford vaccine, which has become the second vaccine to be approved after one made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Another Italian firm, Catalent, based at Anagni between Rome and Naples, will also help package the vaccine. IRBM Science Park is an Italian firm, founded in 2009 at Pomezia just south of Rome, operating in the sector of molecular biotechnology, biomedical science and organic chemistry. (ANSA).