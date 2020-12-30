Soccer: Balotelli finds net after 4 mins of Monza debut

MILAN, DEC 30 - Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli found the net after just four minutes of his debut with Monza in their top-of-the-table Serie B clash with Salernitana on Wednesday. The 30-year-old ex Inter, Man City, Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille and Brescia forward tapped in a Carlos Augusto assist in his first game for ex-Milan boss Silvio Berlusconi's new club. Balotelli's last goal came for Brescia in a Serie A game against Lazio on January 5. Balotelli scored the opener for Italy in a win against Saudi Arabia in May 2018, his first cap since November 2014. Some say he has an outside chance of returning to the Azzurri fold if Monza wins promotion to Serie A. Balotelli is nicknamed "Super Mario" after the Italian video game character Mario from the iconic Nintendo series. The Palermo born son of Ghanaian immigrants who was brought up by foster parents in Brescia, he has been given a reputation by the media for being a difficult character and taking part in questionable and often amusing activities. He was once described by José Mourinho as "unmanageable". (ANSA).