EU should buy vaccines for Balkans says Di Maio in Kosovo

ROME, DEC 30 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called on the European Union to buy COVID-19 vaccines for States in the Balkans during a visit to Kosovo on Wednesday. "Italy did not duck the challenge in this difficult situation and it made its contribution to supporting the Kosovo authorities in the fight against COVID thanks to the capacity of the nation's military in the medical field," Di Maio said as he greeted the Italian contingent in Kosovo. "In the same way that we are asking the European Commission to accelerate with the acquisition of vaccines for Italian citizens, I think that now it is important and urgent for the Commission to take an initiative dedicated specifically to directly acquiring additional doses of vaccines for the peoples of the Western Balkans, who had been put under extreme strain by the pandemic. "As I explained to Commissioner (Olivér) Varhelyi, an initiative like this would, first of all, make it possible to ensure adequate and timely vaccine coverage in the countries of the Western Balkans, which is in the interest of Europe and Italy, in particular. "Secondly, it would give our partners in the Balkans an important signal of neighbourliness and concrete solidarity, consistent with our support of the European path of those countries. "Thirdly, it would prevent a vacuum, in terms of a lack of European initiative, being filled by other competitor parties". (ANSA).