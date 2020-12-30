4 arrested for raping woman, posting snap

LIVORNO, DEC 30 - Four Italian men aged between 23 and 26 were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a 20-year-old Italian woman on a beach near Livorno on August 3. The four have been charged with group sexual violence. They have been placed under house arrest with ankle tags. They live in the Val di Cecina between Pisa and Livorno. Police said the oldest of the alleged gang posted a photo on social media of himself wearing a stolen item of the woman's clothing. The woman went to police in Cecina saying that she had been raped on a beach at Marina di Bibbona. She was able to give the police information and descriptions that helped them find the suspects. (ANSA).