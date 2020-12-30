Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 16:27

VATICAN CITY
Gratitude makes the world better says pope

MILAN
Milan bourse worth 607 bn, 37% of GDP

ROME
COVID measures to stay thru 2021 despite vaccine -Ricciardi

TRENTO
Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (12)

TURIN
Egyptian Museum visitors down 70%, boom in virtual content

CAIRO
Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd

ROME
Budget bill gets final approval

ROME
Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

ROME
COVID: deaths up 84,000 on 2015-2019 average

ROME
Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

BariIl caso
Bari, positivo al Covid sorpreso in strada e sanzionato: è il terzo a violare la quarantena

Covid news h 24Il virus
Vaccini anti Covid, a Matera le prime dosi saranno somministrate il 2 gennaio

BatTecnologia
All'ospedale di Andria arriva il robot Da Vinci per interventi «speciali»

Homebilancio
Istat, in Puglia seconda ondata Covid 20 volte superiore alla prima

FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

Homebotti di Capodanno
Taranto, sequestrati 650 «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

MILAN

MILAN, DEC 30 - The Milan bourse is worth some 607 billion euros or 37% of GDP, Borsa Italian said in its annual review of financial markets Wednesday. Capitalisation was down 5.2% this year, due to a fall of the FTSE-Mib index,it said. Last year his amounted to 655.6 billion euros. (ANSA).

