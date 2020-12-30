Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (12)

TRENTO, DEC 30 - An Ethiopian woman who has become a symbol of integration in Italy has been killed by an aide for money. Agitu Gudeta, 42, was allegedly murdered by assistant Adams Suleimani, a 32-year-old Ghanaian, who has confessed to the crime. He was arrested by police overnight. Gudeta had become a prominent member of the local community in the northern region of Trentino, employing both Italians and foreigners on her farm. She was allegedly raped while she was dying, police said Suleimani had also confessed. (ANSA).