COVID measures to stay thru 2021 despite vaccine -Ricciardi

ROME, DEC 30 - COVID prevention measures will stay in place through 2021 despite the availability of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, health ministry advisor and preventive medicine lecturer Walter Ricciardi told ANSA Wednesday. "The start of the vaccination campaign does not mean that our behaviour will change with respect to virus protection," he said. "For the whole of 2021 the measures will remain the same as now, from social distancing to facemasks, and hand hygiene. "But with the vaccinations we will start having fewer deaths and fewer sick and that reassures everyone". Ricciardi said "we must pursue double caution, getting vaccinated and following proper rules of behaviour". (ANSA).