Budget bill gets final approval

ROME, DEC 30 - Italy's 2021 budget bill got final approval by parliament on Wednesday. The OK came after a Senate confidence motion passed by 156 votes to 124. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said he was "very satisfied by the passing of this ambitious and highly expansive package". He said it was geared towards "growth, employment and territorial and social cohesion". "There are historic measures such as the resources to launch the single cheque for children, for the start of fiscal reform. "These are measures not just to get out of the crisis but to relaunch growth". The bumper 40-billion-euro package contains bonuses, aid, relief and micromeasures to ward off a collapse of the Italian economy due to COVID-19, as well as stoking growth. (ANSA).