Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

ROME, DEC 30 - Cinema box-office takings and presences fell 93% since the start of the COVID closure in March, sales counter Cinetel said Wednesday. The drop amounted to 460 million, it said. Overall takings amounted to over 182.5 million euros this year. Some 28 million tickets were sold. This amounted to a fall of 71.3% over the year. Presences for the whole year were over 71% down. (ANSA).