Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 749 positivi su 9.668 test (tasso al 7,7%): 34 i morti. Focolaio in Rsa a Gioia e Putignano
Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica
ROME
30 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 30 - Cinema box-office takings and presences fell 93% since the start of the COVID closure in March, sales counter Cinetel said Wednesday. The drop amounted to 460 million, it said. Overall takings amounted to over 182.5 million euros this year. Some 28 million tickets were sold. This amounted to a fall of 71.3% over the year. Presences for the whole year were over 71% down. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su