Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 14:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

CAIRO
Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd

Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd

 
ROME
Budget bill gets final approval

Budget bill gets final approval

 
ROME
Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

 
FLORENCE
3 bodies found in house near Florence

3 bodies found in house near Florence

 
ROME
COVID: deaths up 84,000 on 2015-2019 average

COVID: deaths up 84,000 on 2015-2019 average

 
ROME
Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

 
TRENTO
Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

 
ROME
Pfizer vaccine arrives in Italy

Pfizer vaccine arrives in Italy

 
ROME
Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

 
ROME
Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021

Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021

 
ROME
COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

San Nicandro, tenta furto in abitazione disabitata e reagisce ai carabinieri: arrestato ladro

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, sale numero contagi (+125) e 1326 test (indice di positività al 9.45%): altre sette vittime

Covid in Basilicata, sale numero contagi (+125) e 1326 test (indice positività 9.45%): altri 7 morti

 
Hometragedia
Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

Auto fuori strada tra Putignano e Gioia: muore dottoressa 32enne dopo turno in ospedale

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
Il materano Popia tra gli insigniti del Colle per l'impegno nell'associazione per donazione organi

Il materano Popia tra gli insigniti del Colle per l'impegno nell'associazione per donazione organi

 
Homebotti di Capodanno
Taranto, sequestrati 650 «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

Taranto, sequestrati 33 kg di «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

 
Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Covid Puglia, 749 positivi su 9.668 test (tasso al 7,7%): 34 i morti. Focolaio in Rsa a Gioia e Putignano

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

ROME

Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

COVID closure has sparked crisis says Cinetel

Cinema take down 93% in pandemic year

ROME, DEC 30 - Cinema box-office takings and presences fell 93% since the start of the COVID closure in March, sales counter Cinetel said Wednesday. The drop amounted to 460 million, it said. Overall takings amounted to over 182.5 million euros this year. Some 28 million tickets were sold. This amounted to a fall of 71.3% over the year. Presences for the whole year were over 71% down. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it