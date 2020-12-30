3 bodies found in house near Florence

Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd
FLORENCE
30 Dicembre 2020
FLORENCE, DEC 30 - Three corpses in an advanced state of decomposition were found in a house near Florence on Wednesday. The discovery was made at Figline Valdarno. Cause of death is as yet unknown. The discovery was made by firefighters who were called in to open the house door. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).
