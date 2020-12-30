COVID: deaths up 84,000 on 2015-2019 average

ROME, DEC 30 - Italian deaths were around 84,000 up on the median toll for 2015-2019 during the February-November period of this year, according to a report from stats agency ISTAT and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) issued on Wednesday. The deaths of COVID-positive people were 57,647, or 69% of the excess tally, said the report. Italy has the highest COVID death toll in Europe at over 73,000. At a global level, it lies behind the USA, Brazil, India and Mexico. (ANSA).