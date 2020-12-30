Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

ROME, DEC 30 - Italy has seen a surge in the sale of festive food for the Christmas-New Year period, retail group Confcommercio said Wednesday. Food sales rose 20% in Xmas week and are set to do likewise this week, it said. Locally sourced traditional products and high-quality wines have done particularly well, Confcommercio said. The fish sector has seen a major boost in demand. Food takeaway reservations for New Year's Eve dinner are almost 25% up on last year already, the retail association said. However, panettone and pandoro Xmas cake sales showed a downward trend. (ANSA).