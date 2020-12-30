Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

TRENTO, DEC 30 - An Ethiopian woman who has become a symbol of integration in Italy has been killed by an aide for money. Agitu Gudeta, 42, was allegedly murdered by assistant Adams Suleimani, a 32-year-old Ghanaian, who has confessed to the crime. He was arrested by police overnight. Gudeta had become a prominent member of the local community in the northern region of Trentino. She was allegedly raped while she was dying, police said Suleimani had also confessed. (ANSA).