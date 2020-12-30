Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 13:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

 
TRENTO
Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

 
ROME
Pfizer vaccine arrives in Italy

Pfizer vaccine arrives in Italy

 
ROME
Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

 
ROME
Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021

Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021

 
ROME
COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

 
ROME
All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

 
ROME
Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

 
ROME
Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican calls for fair distribution of vaccines

Vatican calls for fair distribution of vaccines

 
ROME
1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaOccupazione
Basilicata, sindacati scrivono a Bari: «Serve un piano per la crescita»

Basilicata, sindacati scrivono a Bari: «Serve un piano per la crescita»

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
Il materano Popia tra gli insigniti del Colle per l'impegno nell'associazione per donazione organi

Il materano Popia tra gli insigniti del Colle per l'impegno nell'associazione per donazione organi

 
Foggial'operazione
Mafia ed estorsioni a Foggia, 4 arresti: c'è anche il boss Trisciuoglio

Mafia ed estorsioni a Foggia, 4 arresti: c'è anche il boss Trisciuoglio

 
Homebotti di Capodanno
Taranto, sequestrati 650 «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

Taranto, sequestrati 33 kg di «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

 
Bari31 dicembre
Bari e il Capodanno in zona rossa: niente concertone, la città è blindata

Bari e il Capodanno in zona rossa: niente concertone, la città è blindata

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

 
LecceIl caso
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

 
Batsanità
Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Covid Puglia, 749 positivi su 9.668 test (tasso al 7,7%): 34 i morti. Focolaio in Rsa a Gioia e Putignano

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Denunciò call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

TRENTO

Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

Ghanaian assistant confesses to murdering, raping Agitu Gudeta

Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

TRENTO, DEC 30 - An Ethiopian woman who has become a symbol of integration in Italy has been killed by an aide for money. Agitu Gudeta, 42, was allegedly murdered by assistant Adams Suleimani, a 32-year-old Ghanaian, who has confessed to the crime. He was arrested by police overnight. Gudeta had become a prominent member of the local community in the northern region of Trentino. She was allegedly raped while she was dying, police said Suleimani had also confessed. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it