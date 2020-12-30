Mercoledì 30 Dicembre 2020 | 13:24

ROME
Surge in food sales for Xmas-New Year - Confcommercio

TRENTO
Ethiopian symbol of integration killed by aide for cash (11)

ROME
Pfizer vaccine arrives in Italy

ROME
Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

ROME
Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021

ROME
COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims

ROME
All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

ROME
Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

ROME
Govt orders targeted checks on New Year's Eve

VATICAN CITY
Vatican calls for fair distribution of vaccines

ROME
1st Italian to get COVID jab receives death threats

Il Bari cerca nuove «luci»: Auteri punta sulle fasce

Basilicata, sindacati scrivono a Bari: «Serve un piano per la crescita»

Il materano Popia tra gli insigniti del Colle per l'impegno nell'associazione per donazione organi

Mafia ed estorsioni a Foggia, 4 arresti: c'è anche il boss Trisciuoglio

Taranto, sequestrati 650 «bombe carta» pronte all'uso: arrestata 39enne

Bari e il Capodanno in zona rossa: niente concertone, la città è blindata

Cerano, rogo in un capannone distrugge mezzi agricoli: si indaga

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, disposto giudizio immediato per il killer 21enne De Marco

Asl Bt, nel 2020 eseguite 110 donazioni cornee e 5 multiorgano

Gallipoli, il vento forte «sposta» il mare sulla strada: città sott'acqua

Coronavirus Puglia, su 9668 test 749 nuovi positivi: 34 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,9%

Il suo impegno ha fatto chiudere call center che sfruttava lavoratori: a 35 anni la tarantina Michela è Cavaliere della Repubblica

Bari, positivi al Covid escono di casa e vanno a spasso: denunciati

Potenza, pala eolica impazzita dopo 9 ore «collassa»: evacuate abitazioni

ROME, DEC 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday vowed a "political synthesis" for Italy's COVID Recovery Plan and said cabinet would meet in early January to ward off a threat from key ally and former premier Matteo Renzi to bring down the government over the way the plan will be implemented. Conte was speaking at his year-end press conference shortly after centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Renzi said "we want stability but if there is immobilism then the legislature ends". Conte said the current "verification" of government support would be accelerated and the Recovery Plan, tapping 209 billion euros from the EU's Recovery Fund, would be finalised by mid February. Renzi objects to the use of a task force to implement the plan saying this would delegitimise ministries, and Conte has already said the role of the task force will be scaled back. "We are looking to last out the legislative term (until 2023) but we must not tread water," said the premier, who leads an alliance of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the smaller leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) part, and former PD leader Renzi's IV. Conte reiterated that the final document on the Recovery Plan would be "ready by the middle of February". The premier said the government must not squander the "patrimony of credibility" it has built up with its handling of the COVID crisis. As for a vote of confidence in parliament, Conte said "everyone will have to assume their responsibility". Referring to Renzi's threat, Conte said "ultimatums are not admissible; I'm in favour of dialogue." If a snap election is indeed called, he said he would not run, stressing that "electoral campaigns are not for me". Finally, on the use of the European Stability Mechanism's 37 billion euros for COVID spending, which the PD advocates in the face of stiff opposition from the M5S, Conte said that "we'll discuss everything but parliament will decide". Conte is an academic and lawyer who was plucked from obscurity by the previous government led by the M5S in partnership with the nationalist League party of former interior minister Matteo Salvini. Salvini pulled the plug on that administration in August 2019 banking on a snap election which polls said he would have won but was dismayed to instead see the M5S team up with their old foe the PD for a new government. (ANSA).

