Conte vows 'political synthesis' for Recovery Plan

ROME, DEC 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday vowed a "political synthesis" for Italy's COVID Recovery Plan and said cabinet would meet in early January to ward off a threat from key ally and former premier Matteo Renzi to bring down the government over the way the plan will be implemented. Conte was speaking at his year-end press conference shortly after centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Renzi said "we want stability but if there is immobilism then the legislature ends". Conte said the current "verification" of government support would be accelerated and the Recovery Plan, tapping 209 billion euros from the EU's Recovery Fund, would be finalised by mid February. Renzi objects to the use of a task force to implement the plan saying this would delegitimise ministries, and Conte has already said the role of the task force will be scaled back. "We are looking to last out the legislative term (until 2023) but we must not tread water," said the premier, who leads an alliance of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the smaller leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) part, and former PD leader Renzi's IV. Conte reiterated that the final document on the Recovery Plan would be "ready by the middle of February". The premier said the government must not squander the "patrimony of credibility" it has built up with its handling of the COVID crisis. As for a vote of confidence in parliament, Conte said "everyone will have to assume their responsibility". Referring to Renzi's threat, Conte said "ultimatums are not admissible; I'm in favour of dialogue." If a snap election is indeed called, he said he would not run, stressing that "electoral campaigns are not for me". Finally, on the use of the European Stability Mechanism's 37 billion euros for COVID spending, which the PD advocates in the face of stiff opposition from the M5S, Conte said that "we'll discuss everything but parliament will decide". Conte is an academic and lawyer who was plucked from obscurity by the previous government led by the M5S in partnership with the nationalist League party of former interior minister Matteo Salvini. Salvini pulled the plug on that administration in August 2019 banking on a snap election which polls said he would have won but was dismayed to instead see the M5S team up with their old foe the PD for a new government. (ANSA).