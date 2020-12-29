Power bills to rise 4.5%, gas 5.3% Q1 2021
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - Electrical power bills will rise 4.5% and gas bills 5.3% in Italy in the first quarter of 2021, price setter Arera said Tuesday. The electricity rise is linked to a rise in raw material prices, said the electricity, gas and water regulator. As for gas, there is the usual mid-winter consumption hike to blame, Arera said. But it said the average household was still saving around 146 euros a year. (ANSA).
