COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - There have been 11,212 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 659 new victims, the health ministry said Tuesday. The number of freshly recovered and discharged is 17,044. Some 128,740 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, compared to 68,681 Monday. The latest positivity rate is 8.7%, down from 12.5% Monday and 14.4% Sunday. (ANSA).
