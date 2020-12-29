All ready for 75% return to school on Jan 7 - De Micheli

COVID: 11,212 new cases, 659 victims
ROME
29 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 29 - Everything is ready for a 75% return to schools after a COVID-enforced absence and distance learning on January 7, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said Tuesday. "All the organisational models in schools and transport must be ready so that secondary schools can open with 75% of pupils present on January 7," she said. De Micheli said this goal had been set with Education Minister Lucia Azzolina and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. (ANSA).
